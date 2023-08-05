Manchester City vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 Community Shield in your country

Manchester City and Arsenal will face each other in what will be the 2023 edition of the Community Shield. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Manchester City‘s 2022/2023 season was marked by immense success, as they managed to become champions in practically all the competitions they participated in. Naturally, in the 2023/2024 season, they aim to continue this winning streak, and their first challenge comes in the form of the Community Shield.

Traditionally, the Community Shield pits the FA Cup champion against the Premier League champion. However, in the 2022/2023 season, Manchester City won both titles. Consequently, Arsenal, as the runner-up in the Premier League, will be competing in the Community Shield. For the “Gunners,” this is undoubtedly an excellent opportunity for revenge after losing the title in the last Matchdays of the PL.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (August 7)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

Croatia: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 5:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 6:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (August 7)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now Plus

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, ITVX

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 4

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1, meWATCH

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Maximo 360

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: STV Scotland, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, ITVX

USA: ESPN+