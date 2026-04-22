What happens if Bayern Munich win, tie or lose vs Bayer Leverkusen today in 2026 DFB-Pokal semifinals?

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen meet in a high-voltage match of the 2026 DFB-Pokal semifinals at the BayArena, a fixture shaped by recent tight encounters and rising tension between two of Germany’s strongest squads.

Vincent Kompany’s side arrives in strong form after securing the Bundesliga title, while Kasper Hjulmand’s team relies on tactical discipline and home support in a matchup widely seen as one of the toughest in the competition.

The single-elimination format adds even more pressure, as there is no second leg to recover from mistakes. With both sides already familiar with each other from multiple recent clashes, small details could define the outcome.

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What happens if Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen today?

Bayern Munich advance directly to the 2026 DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart or Freiburg in Berlin if they beat Bayer Leverkusen in today’s semifinal. There is no second leg in this competition, meaning a single win at the BayArena is enough to secure the spot.

Michael Olise of Bayern Munich in action during the Bundesliga match (Source: Leonhard Simon/Getty Images)

The winner of this matchup advances to the final, scheduled to take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on May 23, 2026. That match determines the champion of Germany’s premier domestic cup competition.

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What happens if Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen tie today?

If Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are level after 90 minutes, the match goes to extra time, and if needed, a penalty shootout decides who reaches the final. A draw at full time does not eliminate either team immediately.

In knockout competition rules set by the DFB, a tied semifinal triggers 30 minutes of extra time, split into two halves of 15 minutes. If the score remains level after extra time, the winner is determined through penalties, with no replay allowed at any stage.

What happens if Bayern Munich lose to Bayer Leverkusen today?

If Bayern Munich lose to Bayer Leverkusen, they are eliminated from the 2026 DFB-Pokal and will not reach the final in Berlin. There is no consolation bracket or second chance in the German Cup format.

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If Bayer Leverkusen progress, they would face the winner of the other semifinal between Stuttgart and Freiburg in the final. That matchup determines the second finalist and completes the bracket for Berlin.