Video: Luis Diaz scores heroic goal for Bayern vs Real Madrid in Champions League QFs

With the score at 2-3 in favor of Real Madrid, Luis Diaz shone with a heroic goal in the final minutes of the quarterfinal to secure Bayern Munich a spot in the next round of the 2025-26 Champions League.

In the second leg of the clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, the Spanish side held a narrow 2-3 lead with just five minutes remaining. That changed when Luis Diaz stepped up.

The Colombian winger, who had struggled to find his rhythm for much of the game, appeared in the 89th minute with a powerful right-footed shot that left Andriy Lunin helpless as it sailed into the net. With the score leveled at 3-3, Diaz’s strike sent his side through to the next round of the tournament.

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LUIS DÍAZ AND MICHAEL OLISE WIN IT FOR BAYERN AT THE DEATH 🔥



THEY KNOCK 15-TIME CHAMPIONS REAL MADRID OUT OF THE UCL 💥 pic.twitter.com/sS4AWvsEgs — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 15, 2026

Eduardo Camavinga’s red card leads to Bayern Munich’s comeback

In the 86th minute, Eduardo Camavinga received a second yellow card—and an inevitable red—for preventing the game from continuing. From that moment on, everything fell apart for Real Madrid.

Just three minutes later, Luis Diaz scored the equalizer to make it 3-3, a goal that put Bayern Munich ahead on aggregate. Michael Olise then capped off the comeback with a stunning strike to seal a 4-3 victory on the night and a 6-4 win on aggregate.

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With this result, Real Madrid is officially out of the Champions League. As they continue to struggle in La Liga, the historic Spanish side now faces the very real possibility of ending the season without a major trophy.