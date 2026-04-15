Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
Champions League

Video: Luis Diaz scores heroic goal for Bayern vs Real Madrid in Champions League QFs

In the final moments of the quarterfinal against Real Madrid, Luis Diaz scored an incredible goal to level the match and secure Bayern Munich’s aggregate victory in the second leg.

Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich
© Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesLuis Diaz of Bayern Munich

With the score at 2-3 in favor of Real Madrid, Luis Diaz shone with a heroic goal in the final minutes of the quarterfinal to secure Bayern Munich a spot in the next round of the 2025-26 Champions League.

In the second leg of the clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, the Spanish side held a narrow 2-3 lead with just five minutes remaining. That changed when Luis Diaz stepped up.

The Colombian winger, who had struggled to find his rhythm for much of the game, appeared in the 89th minute with a powerful right-footed shot that left Andriy Lunin helpless as it sailed into the net. With the score leveled at 3-3, Diaz’s strike sent his side through to the next round of the tournament.

Eduardo Camavinga’s red card leads to Bayern Munich’s comeback

In the 86th minute, Eduardo Camavinga received a second yellow card—and an inevitable red—for preventing the game from continuing. From that moment on, everything fell apart for Real Madrid.

Just three minutes later, Luis Diaz scored the equalizer to make it 3-3, a goal that put Bayern Munich ahead on aggregate. Michael Olise then capped off the comeback with a stunning strike to seal a 4-3 victory on the night and a 6-4 win on aggregate.

See also

Video: Manuel Neuer makes costly mistake for Arda Guler’s early goal in Real Madrid vs Bayern

With this result, Real Madrid is officially out of the Champions League. As they continue to struggle in La Liga, the historic Spanish side now faces the very real possibility of ending the season without a major trophy.

Survey

Who will win the 2025-26 Champions League?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions