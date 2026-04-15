Video: Neuer suffers free-kick goal from Arda Guler after early mistake in Bayern vs Real Madrid

Manuel Neuer had a late reaction and conceded yet another goal to Arda Guler, who is singlehandedly carrying Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the quarterfinals matchup in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

Arda Guler got the better of Neuer once again. With an amazing curled shot from a free kick, the Turkish golden boy found the back of the net for his brace against Bayern Munich. Though it takes nothing away from his great shot, Neuer’s reaction wasn’t what fans have come to expect from him.

This, in addition to Neuer’s costly mistake on Guler’s early goal just seconds into the game, is putting the German goalkeeper in the eye of the storm. In an evenly matched two-legged series between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, both goalkeepers have made mistakes that have cost their respective teams.

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Arda Güler beautifully curls home the freekick 🇹🇷



Astonishing game between Bayern and Real Madrid 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wF7OgHrrYj — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 15, 2026

Unusual game for Neuer

Widely recognized as one of the best goalkeepers in soccer history, Neuer’s rough night against Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals is unlike any outing he’s ever been a part of. It’s not often he concedes a goal due to a blatant mistake, and twice is even rarer.

Thus, this game against Real Madrid might be remembered for a long time as one of the worst of Neuer’s career. Güler took advantage of Neuer’s mistakes and scored a brace. It’s the Turkish star’s first two-goal game of the season.

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Neuer concedes 3 goals in one half

The last time Neuer conceded three goals in one game was on Feb. 1, 2025, when Bayern Munich defeated Holstein Kiel by a score of 4–3 in the 2024–25 Bundesliga season. That time around, Neuer also conceded all three goals in one half, though it was in the second half—including two late goals in stoppage time. Against Real Madrid in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League, Neuer conceded three in the first 45 minutes, including a blunder less than a minute into the match.