Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern live in the USA: 2025/2026 DFB Pokal

Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern will face against each other in what will be the 2025/2026 DFB Pokal semifinal. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern in the USA on Fubo]

Back to looking like a European powerhouse, Bayern Munich have dominated this season, clinching the Bundesliga title 4 Matchday before the ending and reaching the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Now their focus shifts to the DFB-Pokal, where a spot in the final is on the line against Bayer Leverkusen. Despite sitting sixth, Leverkusen see this as their best shot at European qualification, making this a high-stakes clash you won’t want to miss.

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When will the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern match be played?

Bayer Leverkusen play against Bayern this Wednesday, April 22, in a 2025/2026 DFB Pokal semifinal with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Aleix Garcia of Bayer Leverkusen – Lars Baron/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern in the USA

Tune Fubo to catch the 2025/2026 DFB Pokal showdown between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern live in the USA. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and ESPN U.