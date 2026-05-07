Where to watch Independiente Medellin vs Flamengo in the USA: 2026 Copa Libertadores

Independiente Medellin receive Flamengo in the Matchday 4 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live—here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game.

Independiente Medellin will square off with Flamengo for the Matchday 4 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Independiente Medellin vs Flamengo live in the USA on Fubo]

Independiente Medellin enter this crucial Group A matchup with four points and a golden chance to shake up the standings, as a win would pull them level with the leaders and boost their hopes of advancing. Flamengo, meanwhile, sits atop the group with seven points after drawing with Estudiantes.

But they know there’s no margin for error as they aim to maintain control and move closer to qualification. With both sides chasing key objectives and every point carrying major weight, expect a fast-paced, high-intensity battle—don’t miss this pivotal showdown.

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When will the Independiente Medellin vs Flamengo match be played?

This 2026 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Thursday, May 7, with Independiente Medellin facing Flamengo inthe Matchday 4 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Yony Gonzalez of Independiente Medellin – Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Independiente Medellin vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs Flamengo in the USA

This 2026 Copa Libertadores showdown between Independiente Medellin and Flamengo will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.