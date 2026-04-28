PSG vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Kickoff time and where to watch the 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals first leg

PSG host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes for a blockbuster clash with the intensity of a final in the 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg. Both European giants will be fighting to secure the best possible result to take an advantage into the decisive second leg in Germany.

PSG enter this tie in peak form as the sole leaders of Ligue 1, having suffered only five defeats all season. However, they face a formidable challenge in Bayern Munich, who have been virtually unstoppable under Vincent Kompany.

The German giants have already been crowned Bundesliga champions with four matches to spare, recording just a single loss in their domestic campaign so far.