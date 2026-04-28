PSG vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Kickoff time and where to watch the 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals first leg

PSG host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes for a blockbuster clash with the intensity of a final in the 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg. Both European giants will be fighting to secure the best possible result to take an advantage into the decisive second leg in Germany.
PSG enter this tie in peak form as the sole leaders of Ligue 1, having suffered only five defeats all season. However, they face a formidable challenge in Bayern Munich, who have been virtually unstoppable under Vincent Kompany.
The German giants have already been crowned Bundesliga champions with four matches to spare, recording just a single loss in their domestic campaign so far.
Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, with a specialization in soccer, NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he first established himself as a writer. Throughout his career, Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like the French Open. His ability to report on real-time events and perform well under pressure has made him a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, bringing his expertise in soccer, NBA, and tennis to deliver original content while providing live coverage of important events.