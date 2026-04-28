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PSG vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Kickoff time and where to watch the 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals first leg

PSG face Bayern Munich in a massive clash for the 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals first leg. Stay here for all the minute-by-minute updates of this match!

Ousmane Demebele of PSG and Harry Kane of Bayern Munich.
© Getty ImagesOusmane Demebele of PSG and Harry Kane of Bayern Munich.

PSG host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes for a blockbuster clash with the intensity of a final in the 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg. Both European giants will be fighting to secure the best possible result to take an advantage into the decisive second leg in Germany.

PSG enter this tie in peak form as the sole leaders of Ligue 1, having suffered only five defeats all season. However, they face a formidable challenge in Bayern Munich, who have been virtually unstoppable under Vincent Kompany.

The German giants have already been crowned Bundesliga champions with four matches to spare, recording just a single loss in their domestic campaign so far.

Kickoff time and where to watch

PSG vs Bayern Munich will get underway at the Parc des Princes at 3:00 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the primary option to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich in the USA. The others options to enjoy the game are: DirecTV Stream, DAZN, Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, CBS, TUDN and ViX.

PSG and Bayern Munich clash in the 2026 UEFA Champions League!

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League, where PSG host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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