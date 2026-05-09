What happens if Chivas win, tie or lose vs Tigres UANL today in leg 2 of Liga MX 2026 Clausura QFs?

Chivas and Tigres UANL face each other in the second leg of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura quarterfinals in search of advancing to the next round, in a matchup where any result can define their future.

Chivas face Tigres UANL in the second leg of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura quarterfinals after Chivas were defeated 3-1 in the first leg, and now they look to make themselves strong at home to try to turn the situation around.

With just one victory in their last six matches and very sensitive absences due to Mexico call-ups that also generated serious conflicts, the schedule tells Guadalajara that it is time to react.

What Chivas did during the first part of the tournament will mean very little if they do not show a strong version tonight to defeat a Tigres side motivated after advancing to the Concachampions final, although with significant accumulated fatigue.

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What happens if Chivas win vs Tigres?

Something important to keep in mind is that Chivas will not only need to defeat Tigres tonight, but also do so by at least a two-goal margin. For example, scores such as 2-0 or 3-1 would give Guadalajara qualification, and they will need to protect their goal because otherwise the comeback would become even more complicated. This is because a tie on aggregate favors the team better positioned in the standings, in this case, Chivas.

Juan Brunetta of Tigres UANL celebrates with a teammate

What happens if Chivas and Tigres tie?

After losing by two goals in the first leg, it is clear that a draw will not be enough for Chivas to keep their hopes alive in the Liga MX Clausura 2026. However, they must not lose their composure and need to remember they have 90 minutes to turn the story around.

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What happens if Chivas lose against Tigres?

Of course, in the worst-case scenario, another defeat would condemn Chivas to a heavy aggregate elimination against Tigres UANL. Details to keep in mind: If Tigres score one goal, Chivas will need to score three; if Tigres score two goals, Chivas will need to score four; if Tigres score three goals, Chivas will need to score five.

If Chivas lose to Tigres in the second leg at Estadio Akron, Guadalajara will need to win by two goals to tie the aggregate score, as they would advance to the next round after finishing higher in the overall standings.