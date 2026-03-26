What happens if Italy win, tie or lose vs Northern Ireland today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

The UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers are reaching a critical stage as Italy face Northern Ireland in a high-stakes playoff match. With only the winner advancing to the next stage, every outcome carries huge implications for their campaign.

The Azzurri must win this one‑off semi‑final to face either the Wales national soccer team or the Bosnia and Herzegovina national soccer team on March 31 for a place in the World Cup finals.

The match is set for Windsor Park in Belfast, kicking off at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday, March 26.

What happens if Italy beat Northern Ireland today?

If Italy win, they advance to the playoff final against Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina and move one step closer to qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Italy are playing in the UEFA playoffs because they finished second in their qualifying group behind Norway.

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Italy team line up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match in 2025 (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

What happens if Italy and Northern Ireland tie?

If the match ends in a draw after regulation, it will go to extra time and, if still level, a penalty shootout will decide the winner. Like all World Cup playoff matches this year, it’s a single‑leg knockout, meaning there’s no second match or aggregate score.

In extra time, both teams will have one last opportunity to win in open play; if neither can be separated after 120 minutes, the match goes to penalties to determine who reaches the Path A final.

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What happens if Italy lose to Northern Ireland today?

If Italy lose, their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign ends instantly, and Northern Ireland moves into the playoff final. In the UEFA playoff structure, only the match winner progresses; a loss means elimination from contention.

For Italy, defeat would be especially painful given their history: they missed out on the past two World Cups and are desperate to return to soccer’s biggest stage. Northern Ireland, meanwhile, would advance to the next playoff match on March 31.