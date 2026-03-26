What’s Northern Ireland’s FIFA ranking? More about Italy’s opponent in UEFA 2026 World Cup playoffs

Italy enter today’s high-stakes encounter against Northern Ireland in Bergamo with a singular mission: avoid the heartbreak of missing a third consecutive World Cup. Under the leadership of Gennaro Gattuso, the Azzurri are heavy favorites on paper but carry the immense psychological weight of past playoff failures.

The gap between the two sides in the FIFA World Rankings is significant. Italy currently sits at No. 13, while Northern Ireland is ranked 69th with 1366.02 points. Despite this, Gattuso has warned his squad against complacency, describing the visitors as a physical team that never gives up.

Northern Ireland’s preparation has been unique. Manager Michael O’Neill is currently juggling two high-pressure roles; in February 2026, he was appointed head coach of Blackburn Rovers on a short-term basis to help them fight for Championship survival, while simultaneously leading the national team’s World Cup charge.

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Northern Ireland’s path to World Cup playoffs

Northern Ireland’s path to the 2026 World Cup playoffs has been unconventional. They finished third in Group A of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, trailing behind Germany and Slovakia.

Jamie Donley of Northern Ireland celebrates a goal vs Luxembourg. (Getty Images)

However, they secured their second chance at qualification through the UEFA Nations League. By finishing first in Group K—where they competed against Bulgaria, Belarus, and Luxembourg—they earned a playoff spot as one of the best-performing group winners who had not already qualified directly.

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Northern Ireland dealing with key absences

Northern Ireland enter today’s high-stakes World Cup Playoff semifinal with some crucial absences. O’Neill must reconfigure his backline without two of his most important Premier League-level defenders.

Liverpool’s Conor Bradley has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, as he suffered a severe ACL tear in his left knee during a club match against Arsenal in January. Sunderland’s Dan Ballard has also been ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during a recent club’s game against Brighton.

Despite the key absences, O’Neill is putting his faith in a youthful core that has gained significant experience during the Nations League cycle. Jamie Donley (Oxford United on loan from Tottenham), Shea Charles (Southampton), Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace), Trai Hume (Sunderland) and Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion) are all available to play today.