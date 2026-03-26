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Italy vs Northern Ireland LIVE: Halftime! (0-0) UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Path A playoff semifinal

Italy and Northern Ireland are playing in a crucial UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Path A playoff semifinal, looking for a spot in the grand final. Stay tuned right here for all the minute-by-minute updates from this high-stakes encounter!

Matteo Politano of Italy is challenged by Brodie Spencer of Northern Ireland.
© Getty ImagesMatteo Politano of Italy is challenged by Brodie Spencer of Northern Ireland.

Italy are playing Northern Ireland in Bergamo for a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Path A playoff semifinal. Only one side will emerge with its hopes alive of reaching soccer’s most prestigious stage. Stay with us to follow every minute of the game!

[Watch Italy vs Northern Ireland online in the US on Fubo]

Italy enter as heavy favorites to advance; they currently sit at No. 13 in the FIFA World Ranking, while Northern Ireland occupy the 69th spot. However, the Azzurri are haunted by the ghosts of the last two qualification cycles, where they were eliminated by lower-ranked opponents—Sweden in 2018 and North Macedonia in 2022.

This history of playoff heartbreak provides Northern Ireland with the belief that they can pull off a monumental upset and pursue a fourth World Cup appearance in their history.

Halftime!

The game at the New Balance Arena goes to halftime!

43'- The game is still tied (0-0)

With only one shot on target from Italy, the match remains scoreless as both teams appear set to head into halftime without breaking the deadlock.

38'- Another try from Italy (0-0)

This time was Moise Kean who tried from the distance, but his shot went wide of Charles' goal.

32'- Nice try from Bastoni! (0-0)

Alessandro Bastoni attempted a header following a corner kick, but his effort was deflected by a defender and sent out for another corner.

28'- Game's pace slows down (0-0)

The match has hit a plateau, with neither side able to create clear-cut scoring opportunities. Italy are attempting to break down Northern Ireland through set pieces, having already earned five corner kicks, while the visitors have managed only one.

18'- Northern Ireland gaining rythim (0-0)

Following the opening minutes, Northern Ireland have started to see more of the ball and are gradually beginning to pressure the goal defended by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

10'- Italy looking for the opener (0-0)

With great ball dominance, Italy are controlling the game and remain relentless on the attack. At the moment, they look much more likely than Northern Ireland to net the opening goal of the match.

4'- Nice try from Tonali! (0-0)

Following a corner kick, Sandro Tonali attempted a header that went just wide of the Northern Ireland's goalpost.

GAME ON!

The game between Italy and Northern Ireland is underway!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the field for their national anthems. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Italy's potential outcomes in today's game

Italy face three distinct scenarios for today’s match against Northern Ireland. A win would keep their World Cup dreams alive, advancing them to the final against the winner of the Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina semifinal.

A draw after 90 minutes would send the match into extra time, consisting of two 15-minute halves. If the deadlock persists, a penalty shootout will determine the winner. However, if Italy lose today, they will be officially eliminated, marking a historic third consecutive World Cup absence for the Azzurri.

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at the New Balance Arena!

How is Path A being played?

To qualify for the 2026 World Cup, the winner of today’s semifinal must go on to play a winner-takes-all final on March 31. Their opponent will be the victor of the other semifinal between Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is also being played today.

Whoever ultimately secures the Path A slot will be placed into Group B of the 2026 World Cup. They will face a challenging group-stage schedule against co-hosts Canada, as well as Qatar and Switzerland.

Northern Ireland lineup confirmed!

Northern Ireland's starting XI: Pierce Charles; Trai Hume, Paddy McNair, Ruairi McConville; Terry Devlin, Shea Charles, Ethan Galbraith, Justin DeVenny, Brodie Spencer; Isaac Price; Jamie Donley.

Italy lineup confirmed!

Italy's starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori; Matteo Politano, Sandro Tonali, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco; Mateo Retegui, Moise Kean.

Today's referees

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie has been appointed to officiate the clash between Italy and Northern Ireland. He will be joined on the field by Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Danny Makkelie (NLD)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Hessel Steegstra (NLD)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Jan de Vries (NLD)
  • Fourth official: Jesus Gil Manzano (SPA)
  • VAR: Pol van Boekel (NLD)

Kickoff time and where to watch

Italy vs Northern Ireland will get underway at the New Balance Arena at 3:45 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the primary option to watch Italy vs Northern Ireland in the USA. The other option to enjoy the game is ViX.

Italy and Northern Ireland clash at the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers! Italy host Northern Ireland in Bergamo for the Path A playoff semifinal, where only one team will keep its World Cup dream alive!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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