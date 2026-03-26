Italy vs Northern Ireland LIVE: Halftime! (0-0) UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Path A playoff semifinal

Italy are playing Northern Ireland in Bergamo for a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Path A playoff semifinal. Only one side will emerge with its hopes alive of reaching soccer’s most prestigious stage. Stay with us to follow every minute of the game!

[Watch Italy vs Northern Ireland online in the US on Fubo]

Italy enter as heavy favorites to advance; they currently sit at No. 13 in the FIFA World Ranking, while Northern Ireland occupy the 69th spot. However, the Azzurri are haunted by the ghosts of the last two qualification cycles, where they were eliminated by lower-ranked opponents—Sweden in 2018 and North Macedonia in 2022.

This history of playoff heartbreak provides Northern Ireland with the belief that they can pull off a monumental upset and pursue a fourth World Cup appearance in their history.