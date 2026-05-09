What happens if Sevilla win, tie or lose vs Espanyol today in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 35?

Sevilla are set to host Espanyol at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 35, in what is being described as a six-pointer for survival. Currently embroiled in a fierce battle to avoid the drop, Luis Garcia’s men are looking to capitalize on their home-field advantage to secure three vital points.

Coming off a massive 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad, Sevilla have climbed to 37 points, narrowly escaping the bottom three. However, the margin for error is razor-thin: they sit just one point ahead of both Levante (36) and Alaves (36), who currently occupy the 18th and 19th spots.

While Barcelona are coasting toward another title at the top, the relegation scrap involves eight teams, with Espanyol sitting just two points above Sevilla at 39 points at the 13th spot.

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What happens if Sevilla win vs Espanyol?

A victory at home would propel Sevilla to 40 points. This would not only keep them clear of the relegation zone but could potentially see them climb as high as 12th place, depending on other results. Crucially, it would allow them to leapfrog Espanyol in the standings, dragging their rivals deeper into the survival struggle with only three matches remaining.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates a goal for Sevilla. (Getty Images)

What happens if Sevilla and Espanyol tie?

A draw would leave Sevilla with 38 points. While this would keep them momentarily safe from the bottom three, it leaves the door wide open for their rivals. Specifically, should Alaves defeat Elche, a Sevilla draw would see them slide back into the red zone in 18th position due to the points swing.

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What happens if Sevilla lose to Espanyol?

A loss represents the worst-case scenario for the Andalusian side. Not only would Espanyol pull away to safety, but Sevilla would be left vulnerable to nearly every other team in the bottom half.

If Alaves secure even a point against Elche in this scenario, Sevilla would finish the matchday in the relegation zone, facing an uphill battle to maintain their top-flight status during the final three fixtures of the season.

The bottom of the LaLiga table ahead of Sevilla vs Espanyol

Position Team Points Games played Goal differential 12 Valencia 39 34 -13 13 Espanyol 39 34 –14 14 Elche 38 34 -8 15 Mallorca 38 34 -9 16 Girona 38 34 -15 17 Sevilla 37 34 -14 18 Levante 36 35 -16 19 Alaves 36 34 -13 20 Real Oviedo 28 34 -28