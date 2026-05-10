Where to watch Santos vs RB Bragantino live in the USA: Brasileirao 2026

Santos receive RB Bragantino in Matchday 15 of the Brasileirao 2026. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

Santos and RB Bragantino face each other in the Matchday 15 of the Brasileirao 2026. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Santos vs RB Bragantino live in the USA on Fanatiz]

RB Bragantino enter this Brasileirao matchup in strong form and firmly in the race for a Copa Libertadores spot with 20 points, while Santos continues to battle near the relegation zone under the leadership of Neymar Jr.

Santos are tied with Corinthians on 15 points and remains just above the drop on goal difference, making this a crucial game as the pressure continues to rise. With both clubs needing points for very different reasons, fans will not want to miss this high-stakes showdown.

Advertisement

When will the Santos vs RB Bragantino match be played?

Santos take on RB Bragantino in a Matchday 15 clash of the Brasileirao 2026 this Sunday, May 10. The match is set to kick off at 5:30 PM (ET).

Tomas Cuello of Bragantino – Jorge Saenz – Pool/Getty Images

Santos vs RB Bragantino: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Santos vs RB Bragantino in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Santos and RB Bragantino will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz. Other options: Premiere.