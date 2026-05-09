NY Giants have financial problem amid Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

A reunion between the New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. might not happen soon.

The New York Giants may still be linked to Odell Beckham Jr., but the team’s current salary cap situation is making a reunion increasingly difficult, at least for now.

After the recent signing of veteran defensive tackle DJ Reader, the Giants no longer have much financial flexibility left to make another notable addition before the season. That reality is becoming especially important as speculation surrounding Beckham continues generating attention among fans.

According to Dan Duggan, New York’s remaining cap space is already close to disappearing once the rookie class officially signs its contracts. “The Giants have $13.24M in cap space after the DJ Reader signing, according to the NFLPA. That’s before signing their draft picks, which will basically eat up all of that space. Another restructure will be coming before the season.”

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John Harbaugh sends clear message about Odell Beckham Jr.

The financial situation helps explain why the Giants have not aggressively moved toward signing Odell Beckham Jr. despite weeks of rumors connecting the veteran receiver to the organization.

During rookie minicamp, head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the possibility of adding OBJ and delivered a cautious response that many interpreted as a sign the team is not prioritizing the move right now. “It’s got to be right for both parties.”

The message felt significant because, despite Beckham’s strong recent appearance at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic and the emotional connection tied to a potential return, the Giants appear focused on other roster priorities first.

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At the moment, the Giants already have a receiver room featuring Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III and rookie Malachi Fields, reducing the urgency to immediately pursue another veteran option.

Giants may still revisit OBJ possibility later in offseason

That does not necessarily mean Beckham’s return is completely off the table. Duggan’s report also mentioned that another contract restructure is likely before the season begins, which could eventually create additional flexibility.

Still, the current reality is clear: the Giants are investing heavily into rebuilding the defense and finalizing their rookie class, while Beckham remains more of a luxury possibility than an immediate necessity. For now, the dream reunion between OBJ and the Giants continues feeling more uncertain than it did just a few weeks ago.