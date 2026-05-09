How much are Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira making for UFC 328 co-main event flyweight title?

Joshua Van will defend his title against Tatsuro Taira in the co-main event of UFC 328.

Joshua Van will make his first title defense against Tatsuro Taira in UFC 328’s co-main event. However, both are somewhat of surging names despite being at the top of the flyweight division, which prompts to question how much money each fighter is making.

According to the Times of India, Joshua Van scored a $1.2 million after earning the title against Alexandre Pantoja. Hence, now that he is the defending champion, he should see somewhat of a pay bump.

Van comes into this fight as one of the fastest-surging stars in the UFC. The flyweight division was in need of exciting fighters, and Van filled that hole perfectly all the way to the title.

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How much is Tatsuro Taira making for his fight at UFC 328?

Tatsuro Taira is the one reportedly facing the biggest increase in his paycheck. He reportedly earned around $176,000 for his win against Brandon Moreno. Hence, now that he is challenging for a title, he should get the biggest purse in his career.

Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira is going DOWN for the UFC Flyweight Championship! 🔥#UFC328 | Saturday | Stream TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/iOypbichKO — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) May 7, 2026

Taira could be on the verge of the biggest win in his career, which would make him the first-ever Japanese UFC champion. He is facing the opportunity to make absolute history, while collecting he biggest purse of his life.

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The flyweight division is entering a new era

After years of Deiveson Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno, and Alexandre Pantoja dominating the division, it’s time for new blood to take over. It all started with Van getting the belt. Now, Taira can get his shot.

However, there is more to that. Flyweights like these two, Manel Kape, Lone’er Kavanagh, Amir Albazi, and Steve Erceg can take the protagonism in this division. The flyweights are entering a much more dynamic era.