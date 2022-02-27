It's becoming more obvious that Borussia Dortmund will not be able to keep Erling Haaland past the ongoing season. However, it remains to be seen which club will be able to satisfy his agent Mino Raiola's demands.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is very likely to switch clubs in the summer. However, his agent Mino Raiola is hoping for a substantial deal from the squad will attempt to recruit him after the end of the season.

The Italian tycoon is reportedly aiming to arrange a deal for the rising star that will pay him €36 million per year, according to the British tabloid Mirror. It would make him one of the highest-paid players in the world, earning him nearly €600,000 each week.

Interestingly, Haaland is seeking a five-year contract from whatever team gets him, and when his pay demands are added to the transfer price, the entire cost of the move might reach an astronomical sum of €240 million.

Which clubs could meet Raiola's demands?

According to the German newspaper BILD, Bayern are the frontrunner for Haaland's signature at the moment, having leapfrogged Premier League leaders Manchester City, and the long-time followers, Real Madrid. The Whites' problem is that Karim Benzema's contract is valid until 2023 and he will certainly stay at the club next season, which is why they will not push to bring the Norway international before that.

Haaland is tied to Borussia Dortmund until June 2024, but there is a buyout clause in his contract that allows him to leave for €75 million this summer. Since moving to the Bundesliga in January 2020, the 21-year-old striker has scored an outstanding 80 goals in 79 appearances for the Black and Yellows.