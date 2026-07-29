Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
mls

What’s the head-to-head record between MLS and Liga MX ahead of 2026 All-Star Game?

Major League Soccer and Liga MX clash once again in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, and the head-to-head history between both leagues leaves many believing there is a clear favorite heading into the summer showcase.

Alex Freeman. 2025 MLS All-Star game
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAlex Freeman. 2025 MLS All-Star game

The MLS All-Star Game has undergone dramatic transformations since Major League Soccer debuted in 1996. Initially modeled after traditional North American sports showcases, the game featured an internal East vs. West conference rivalry, but now it has changed to a duel against the best Liga MX players.

By 2005, seeking broader domestic appeal and international recognition, MLS pivoted to an ambitious new format: pitting its top players against visiting European powerhouses during their summer preseason tours. For fifteen years, this model brought marquee clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid to American stadiums.

+ Follow us

The European format concluded in 2019 following a matchup against Atletico Madrid. After the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLS established a rivalry showcase by partnering with Mexico’s top division, Liga MX. In 2026, both MLS and Liga MX built star-studded rosters as this rivalry continues.

MLS holds advantage over Liga MX

Since launching the inter-league format in 2021, MLS has controlled the series, winning three of the four meetings against Liga MX:

  • 2021 (Los Angeles): MLS earned the inaugural bragging rights after winning a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1–1 draw.
  • 2022 (Minnesota): MLS secured a 2–1 victory at Allianz Field.
  • 2023 (Washington, D.C.): MLS briefly paused the Liga MX rivalry to host Premier League contender Arsenal at Audi Field, enduring a 5–0 defeat.
  • 2024 (Columbus): Pushed by the 2023 setback, MLS returned to the Liga MX format. Liga MX capitalized with a dominant 4–1 victory at Lower.com Field.
  • 2025 (Austin): MLS reclaimed the crown with a convincing 3–1 triumph at Q2 Stadium.
See also

MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for this match on July 29, 2026

As the 2026 edition approaches, MLS’s strong track record leaves them as the favorite, though Liga MX remains eager to even the score in North America’s premier summer spectacle. Dean Smith is coaching MLS while Antonio Mohamed manages the Liga MX squad.

The evolution of the MLS All-Star Game

EraOpponents / DynamicNotable Outcome / Milestone
1996–2004MLS East vs. MLS West (with brief USA vs. World experiments)Debut edition at Giants Stadium in July 1996
2005–2019MLS All-Stars vs. Premier League, La Liga, & Bundesliga clubsVictories over Chelsea (2006, 2012) and Bayern Munich (2014)
2021–PresentMLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars (paused for Arsenal in 2023)MLS leads head-to-head series 3–1
Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions