What’s the head-to-head record between MLS and Liga MX ahead of 2026 All-Star Game?

Major League Soccer and Liga MX clash once again in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, and the head-to-head history between both leagues leaves many believing there is a clear favorite heading into the summer showcase.

The MLS All-Star Game has undergone dramatic transformations since Major League Soccer debuted in 1996. Initially modeled after traditional North American sports showcases, the game featured an internal East vs. West conference rivalry, but now it has changed to a duel against the best Liga MX players.

By 2005, seeking broader domestic appeal and international recognition, MLS pivoted to an ambitious new format: pitting its top players against visiting European powerhouses during their summer preseason tours. For fifteen years, this model brought marquee clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid to American stadiums.

The European format concluded in 2019 following a matchup against Atletico Madrid. After the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLS established a rivalry showcase by partnering with Mexico’s top division, Liga MX. In 2026, both MLS and Liga MX built star-studded rosters as this rivalry continues.

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MLS holds advantage over Liga MX

Since launching the inter-league format in 2021, MLS has controlled the series, winning three of the four meetings against Liga MX:

Our best. Their best. 🥊



Watch the MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars at 8pm ET on Apple TV: https://t.co/9ojkoIf5TD pic.twitter.com/R0WmikKJT1 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 29, 2026

2021 (Los Angeles): MLS earned the inaugural bragging rights after winning a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1–1 draw .

. 2022 (Minnesota): MLS secured a 2–1 victory at Allianz Field.

at Allianz Field. 2023 (Washington, D.C.): MLS briefly paused the Liga MX rivalry to host Premier League contender Arsenal at Audi Field, enduring a 5–0 defeat .

at Audi Field, enduring a . 2024 (Columbus): Pushed by the 2023 setback, MLS returned to the Liga MX format. Liga MX capitalized with a dominant 4–1 victory at Lower.com Field.

at Lower.com Field. 2025 (Austin): MLS reclaimed the crown with a convincing 3–1 triumph at Q2 Stadium.

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As the 2026 edition approaches, MLS’s strong track record leaves them as the favorite, though Liga MX remains eager to even the score in North America’s premier summer spectacle. Dean Smith is coaching MLS while Antonio Mohamed manages the Liga MX squad.

The evolution of the MLS All-Star Game