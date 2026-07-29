Who is coaching MLS and Liga MX in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game today?

MLS and Liga MX will once again face off in a highly anticipated All-Star Game featuring some of the biggest stars and most recognizable names from both leagues.

Another edition of the All-Star Game is set to take place, pitting the best of MLS against the top talent from Liga MX. Dean Smith will lead the MLS All-Stars, while Antonio Mohamed will be in charge of the Liga MX side.

Around 35,000 fans are expected to attend this exciting event, which will be missing several notable stars. Global icon Lionel Messi will not play, as he is being rested following his participation in the 2026 World Cup.

Charlotte will play host to this highly anticipated event, with the renowned Bank of America Stadium serving as the venue. Fans can look forward to an action-packed showcase featuring some of the finest talent and skill from both MLS and Liga MX.

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Where is Antonio Mohamed coaching now?

Antonio Mohamed currently serves as the head coach of Deportivo Toluca FC in Liga MX. Throughout his managerial career, Mohamed has established himself as one of the most decorated managers in Mexican soccer, winning multiple Liga MX titles across different teams—including Club Tijuana (Apertura 2012), Club America (Apertura 2014), Monterrey (Apertura 2019), and Toluca.

Antonio Mohamed, coach of Toluca reacts during the second leg semifinal match.

Beyond his domestic success in Mexico, which also includes two Copa MX trophies and a CONCACAF Champions Cup victory with Toluca, Mohamed guided Argentina’s Independiente to the Copa Sudamericana title in 2010 and lifted both the Supercopa do Brasil and Campeonato Mineiro during his stint with Atletico Mineiro in 2022.

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Dean Smith’s international journey

Dean Smith currently serves as the head coach of Charlotte FC in MLS. His signature managerial achievement came with Aston Villa, where he took charge in 2018 and successfully guided his boyhood club back to the Premier League via the EFL Championship play-offs in 2019, followed by taking them to the 2020 EFL Cup Final.

Over his extended coaching career across English soccer—which includes successful spells at Walsall, Brentford, Norwich City, and Leicester City—Smith earned a reputation for building attractive, attack-minded sides and developing high-profile talent, notably managing Jack Grealish during Villa’s resurgence.