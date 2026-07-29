Who is the referee for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game today?

Charlotte hosts the 2026 MLS All-Star Game as MLS faces Liga MX, with an experienced official selected to referee one of the league's biggest annual events.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game takes place today in Charlotte, bringing together the biggest stars from Major League Soccer and Liga MX in one of the most anticipated matches of the year. The annual showcase once again highlights the growing rivalry between the two leagues and features many of the best players competing in North America.

Although Lionel Messi will not participate in this year’s event, fans will still have plenty of star power to enjoy. Recent high-profile arrivals such as Son Heung-min and Thomas Müller headline the MLS roster, while Liga MX also brings a talented squad looking to claim bragging rights in the exhibition.

With thousands of fans expected to fill the stadium, the 2026 MLS All-Star Game promises an entertaining night featuring elite talent, attacking soccer and a celebration of the sport’s continued growth across the region.

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Who is the referee for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game?

The referee for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game is Rubiel Vazquez. The 36-year-old American official has established himself as one of the most trusted referees in Major League Soccer and earns the honor of overseeing one of the league’s marquee events.

Vazquez has officiated numerous high-profile MLS matches throughout his career, and his experience made him a natural choice for the All-Star Game. His appointment reflects the confidence the league has in his ability to manage a match featuring many of the biggest names in North American soccer.

2026 MLS All-Star Game: Full referee crew

The full officiating crew includes Kevin Lock as assistant referee 1, Diego Blas as assistant referee 2, Marcos DeOliveira as the fourth official, David Barrie as the VAR referee, Jonathan Johnson as the assistant VAR referee, and Tyler Wyrostek as the reserve assistant referee.