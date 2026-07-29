NY Giants’ Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers make up for lost time on Day 1 of training camp

The New York Giants were treated to an encouraging scene between Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers after opening day of training camp.

The New York Giants are back in action. At last, training camp in West Virginia is underway. For the fans, it means Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, and the rest of their favorite players in Big Blue are beginning their journey toward the 2026 NFL season. After a long hiatus, a report out of camp may be just what the doctor ordered for the fan base.

“Practice ended a bit ago, but Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers getting in some time having a catch. No routes. Just QB throwing to WR,” Connor Hughes of SNY reported on his X account.

It may not sound like much, but it’s a really encouraging sign for the Giants. New York is heading into the 2026 NFL season with sky-high expectations for its star quarterback and wide receiver duo. While the Giants took a chance with Dart’s new weapon, tight end Tyler Moore, it’s clear the wideout from LSU is still the top receiving threat in East Rutherford.

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Nabers and Dart’s only game together

As talented as both players are, and despite everything that’s been said about New York’s star duo, Dart and Nabers have barely played together. In fact, they have shared the field only once, and that came in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

In the same game in which Dart led the Giants to a statement win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Nabers suffered the season-ending injury that cut his campaign short. In that game, Dart connected with Nabers just twice for a total of 20 yards. Dart trusts Nabers, and fans need look no further than the fact that the first three pass attempts of Dart’s NFL career were all intended for Nabers.

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Clearly, their sample size remains too small. Every extra rep and minute counts, and the two SEC products know that getting to know each other better, both on and off the field, may prove crucial once the season begins.

Nabers’ health concerns

As things stand, Nabers is on track to start in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. If that’s the case, both Nabers and Dart want to make sure their chemistry is off the charts by Sept. 13.

Still, the coaching and medical staffs are taking things slowly and with caution. In Nabers’ first full practice since tearing his ACL and meniscus in his right knee, Hughes reported that the wide receiver looked good, although still “a bit timid,” likely lacking some confidence in just how much force and speed to put on his right leg.

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It has been a very long journey since the season-ending injury, so that was a likely scenario. There is still a long way to go before the season begins, which means there’s plenty of time left in the hourglass for Nabers to get more comfortable with his surgically repaired knee, as well as continue building chemistry with his franchise quarterback.