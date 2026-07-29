MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for this match on July 29, 2026

MLS All-Star will face Liga MX All-Stars at the Bank of America Stadium. The stars of CONCACAF's two best leagues face off in a duel that no fan wants to miss. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars Tournament – Date Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time 8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars in the USA

Soccer fans won’t find this highly anticipated clash anywhere else, as Apple TV holds exclusive rights to broadcast the action live in its entirety.

The game will be available exclusively through Apple TV, delivering comprehensive live coverage from the opening kick through the closing moments.

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Can I watch MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars for free?

Viewers in the United States can stream the game live through Apple TV, which currently provides a complimentary 7-day trial for eligible new users.

With this promotion, fans can tune in and watch the action without paying upfront, then decide at the end of the trial period whether they would like to keep their subscription active.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX are set to share the spotlight once again in one of North American soccer’s premier annual events. Lionel Messi isn’t playing today as he’s resting after the 2026 World Cup, but the MLS and Liga MX rosters are still stacked.

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With elite talent on both sides, this matchup promises plenty of excitement and quality play from start to finish. With Dean Smith coaching MLS and Antonio Mohamed overseeing the Liga MX side, fans are in for a treat tonight.

The rivalry has been perfectly balanced through four editions, with each league earning two victories. Will MLS or Liga MX pull ahead this year? Tune in and find out.

Son Heung-Min of Los Angeles FC , MLS All-Star player – Luiza Moraes/Getty Images

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What time is the MLS All-Star vs Liga MX All-Stars match?

The match kicks off today, July 29, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM