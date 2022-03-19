The weekend of March 18 to 21 will be played in Mexico the Matchday 11 of Liga MX, however the next weekend in which Matchday 12 should be played will not take place due to the FIFA international break. Find out here when Liga MX will resume.

Between Friday, March 18 and Monday, March 21, Matchday 11 of Liga MX is played in Mexico. The Matchday began with the game between Queretaro and San Luis, and will end with Tijuana and FC Juarez on Monday at 11 PM (ET). Then will come the FIFA international break, so Matchday 12 will not be played next weekend. Find out here when Liga MX will resume.

Concacaf will have a triple Matchday of qualifiers. Matchdays 12, 13 and 14 will be played between March 24 and 30 (which means that the return to activity in Liga MX will be after that date). There, they will finally define which teams will go to the World Cup, which one will have to play the playoff, and who will be eliminated.

Among the most outstanding games that are in these 3 Matchdays are Mexico vs United States for Matchday 12, and Costa Rica against Canada in the same Matchday 12 and against the United States in 14. Between Mexico, Canada, United States, Panama and Costa Rica will be the 3 classified and who will play the playoff. El Salvador have mathematical chances, but they should win all remaining games and wait for other results, which makes their classification very difficult.

When does Liga MX resume?

As mentioned before, Liga MX will not resume before March 30, the date on which the last Matchday (14) of the final octagonal Concacaf qualifiers is scheduled to be played. The first game for Matchday 12 of the Liga MX that will be between Atl. San Luis and Mazatlan, and it is scheduled for Friday, April 1, 2022.

