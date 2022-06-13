Both teams are close to the World Cup, but only one of them will be able to board the plane that lands in Qatar 2022. The South American team is the favorite. Check here their h2h record.

Peru are finally close to playing in another World Cup, but they must win against Australia if they want to earn a ticket to Qatar 2022. Peru played in Russia during the 2018 World Cup but they barely won a game in the group stage.

Australia have more World Cup appearances than Peru in the 21st century with a total of four appearances since 2006 (2010, 2014, 2018) and the Peruvians only one. Australia's best World Cup performance was in 2006 when they reached the Round of 16.

The game between AFC vs Conmebol will be hosted in Qatar at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium of Al Rayyan, one day later another playoff game between Costa Rica and New Zealand will take place in the same stadium to define the last team that will qualify for the 2022 World Cup .

When was the last time Australia played against Peru?

Australia was present at the 2018 Russia World Cup alongside Peru, they played a game on June 26 of that year as part of the Group Stage Group C. Australia lost that game 0-2, the goals were scored by Carillo in the 18th minute and by Guerrero in the 50th minute.

Before that game Australia drew an international friendly against Colombia 0-0 on March 27, 2018 and the Socceroos played a Central American team, Honduras, and that game also ended in a 0-0 draw.

When was the last time Australia won against a South American team?

More than ten years ago was the last time that Australia won against a South American team, in 2010 in an international friendly game Australia won against Paraguay 1-0 playing at home. Australia came close to winning an international friendly against Ecuador in 2014, but they lost 3-4 on the road.

