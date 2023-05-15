Inter vs AC Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

AC Milan will visit Inter this Tuesday, May 16 in what will be the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is the second game and the “Derby Della Madonnina”, and it promises to be very interesting. The two eternal arch-rivals are at stake for nothing less than a place in the UEFA Champions League final, a stage that neither of them has been able to reach for several years now.

Inter are the ones who have the advantage since in the game of the first leg they beat AC Milan 2-0, a result that of course is not impossible to reverse, but it will not be easy either. Especially if the “Rossoneri” show the same level shown so far. But of course, Inter should not be overconfident in AC Milan‘s recent poor performances.

Inter vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 17)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 17)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 17)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 17)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 17)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 17)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 17)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 17)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Inter vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: stan sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 1, VTM 2, Club RTL

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport live

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Canale 5, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Spark Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App, Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC, Univision NOW, VIX+, CBS.