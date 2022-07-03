The MLS team Los Angeles FC have signed Gareth Bale after nine successful seasons with Real Madrid. Find out when he will make his MLS debut for his new team by checking out this page.

Having won three La Liga championships, four UEFA Champions League crowns, a Copa del Rey, and more than his fair share of controversy, Gareth Bale had finally decided to leave Real Madrid. His contract with the Whites was valid until June 30, and both parties opted not to renew it.

It was long before the grumbling, the criticism, and 'Wales. Golf. Madrid,' Bale was bought by Tottenham for €100 million. Since arriving from the Premier League, he'd shown himself worthy of the reported transfer value, scoring wonder goals and putting in match-winning performances at regular intervals.

When Gareth Bale's contract expired at the beginning of July, the veteran Welshman had already decided where he would be playing next season. It was Los Angeles FC who announced on June 27 that they have agreed to a one-year contract with an option for an additional year with the Wales international.

When will Gareth Bale debut for LAFC?

There was no Gareth Bale in Los Angeles FC's latest match, a 1-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night since his move from Real Madrid has not yet been finalized. In fact, MLS' 'secondary transfer window' will begin on July 7 and it will allow Bale to conclude his transfer to Steve Cherundolo's squad.

That is when Giorgio Chiellini's one-year contract will be validated as well after Juventus had announced it earlier in June. This only implies that the first game the duo will be available for is LAFC's home match against city rivals LA Galaxy on July 8.

Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles will host the El Trafico derby at 10:00 PM (ET). The 32-year-old winger might face his old Real Madrid teammate Javier Hernandez in the derby, which is notorious for its high stakes.

LAFC's season runs from February to November, which is exactly when the Welshman will be concentrating on the 2022 World Cup. The MLS regular season finishes on October 9 and the MLS Cup finals will be held on November 5 assuming LAFC advance to the latter round. Bale will have two weeks to prepare for their Qatar 2022 opener on November 21.