Where to watch 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw live in the USA

Don't miss the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw, where the path to European glory is set. Tune in to catch all the action either on traditional TV or via free streaming options available in the USA.

The Champions League Trophy
© IMAGO / SOPA ImagesThe Champions League Trophy

By Leonardo Herrera

Catch all the action from the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw! Discover how to tune in to the draw for UEFA’s premier tournament, whether you prefer traditional TV or free streaming options in the USA. Don’t miss a moment of this crucial event as teams across Europe learn their fate for the upcoming season.

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League will unveil its new format with the highly anticipated draw scheduled for this Thursday, August 29. European football giants such as Kylian Mbappe‘s Real Madrid and Erling Haaland’s Manchester City are poised to discover their opponents as they embark on their quest for continental glory. The draw will set the stage for what promises to be another thrilling season of elite club competition.

Fans should brace themselves for the upcoming matchups, as iconic clubs like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Liverpool, Juventus, Arsenal, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid are all set to compete in this phase of the tournament. The suspense surrounding their potential rivals will be resolved on Thursday, making it a crucial day for supporters eager to see how their teams will fare in the battle for European supremacy.

When will the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw match be played?

The draw for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League is set to take place this Thursday, August 29, at 12:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe – IMAGO / Alterphotos

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe – IMAGO / Alterphotos

2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw in the USA

Get ready for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw, streaming live on Paramount+ with an alternative option available on ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

