Where to watch 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw live in the USA

Catch all the action from the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw! Discover how to tune in to the draw for UEFA’s premier tournament, whether you prefer traditional TV or free streaming options in the USA. Don’t miss a moment of this crucial event as teams across Europe learn their fate for the upcoming season.

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League will unveil its new format with the highly anticipated draw scheduled for this Thursday, August 29. European football giants such as Kylian Mbappe‘s Real Madrid and Erling Haaland’s Manchester City are poised to discover their opponents as they embark on their quest for continental glory. The draw will set the stage for what promises to be another thrilling season of elite club competition.

Fans should brace themselves for the upcoming matchups, as iconic clubs like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Liverpool, Juventus, Arsenal, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid are all set to compete in this phase of the tournament. The suspense surrounding their potential rivals will be resolved on Thursday, making it a crucial day for supporters eager to see how their teams will fare in the battle for European supremacy.

When will the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw match be played?

The draw for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League is set to take place this Thursday, August 29, at 12:00 PM (ET).

2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw in the USA

Get ready for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw, streaming live on Paramount+ with an alternative option available on ViX.

