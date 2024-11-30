Where to watch AC Milan vs Empoli live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

AC Milan will face off against Empoli for the Matchday 14 of the 2024/25 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can catch all the excitement live, find out broadcast details for TV and streaming platforms available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

AC Milan’s draw against Juventus last matchday was a missed opportunity to climb the standings and gain ground on a key rival. Sitting in seventh place with 19 points, the Rossoneri trail league leaders Napoli by 10 points but remain determined to close the gap.

To stay in the hunt, Milan will aim for a crucial victory against Empoli, who sit just three points behind them. Empoli, currently chasing a Conference League qualification spot, not only have the chance to tighten the race but also to deny Milan valuable points in the battle for European places.

When will the AC Milan vs Empoli match be played?

AC Milan will face Empoli in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Saturday, November 30. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

AC Milan vs Empoli: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs Empoli in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between AC Milan and Empoli will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.