Where to watch AC Milan vs Feyenoord live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

AC Milan will receive Feyenoord in what will be the second leg of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 32. Fans in the USA can find kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options here to make sure they don’t miss a second of this highly anticipated showdown.

AC Milan and Feyenoord played a tightly contested first leg, with the Dutch side edging out a 1-0 victory as Milan struggled to find an equalizer and avoided taking risks to prevent another counterattack goal.

The stage is now set for an exciting second leg, with Milan holding a slight edge as they return home and face only a narrow deficit. Feyenoord’s impressive defensive performance in the first match, however, gives them confidence that they can rely on their backline and counterattacking ability to swing the series in their favor.

When will the AC Milan vs Feyenoord match be played?

AC Milan host Feyenoord this Tuesday, February 18, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 32. The game is set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

AC Milan vs Feyenoord: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs Feyenoord in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between AC Milan and Feyenoord. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on TUDN, UniMás, DirecTV Stream and ViX.