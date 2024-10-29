Where to watch AC Milan vs Napoli live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

AC Milan will play against Napoli in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2024/2025 Serie A. USA fans won’t miss a beat, with the game available across multiple platforms, including major TV broadcast and streaming services. Find out here for all the viewing options.
Following a hard-fought win over Lecce, Napoli tightened its grip on the top spot in Serie A, opening up a four-point lead over second-place Inter and five over Juventus after the two teams played to a thrilling 4-4 draw in Matchday 9.
Napoli’s quest to stay on top now faces a tough test, as they prepare to take on AC Milan, who had their weekend clash against Bologna suspended. For Milan, this matchup offers a prime opportunity to close the gap on the leaders, a chance the Rossoneri are determined to seize.
When will the AC Milan vs Napoli match be played?
AC Milan take on Napoli in the Matchday 10 of the 2024-2025 Serie A this Tuesday, October 29. The showdown kicks off at 3:45 PM (ET).
Billy Gilmour of SSC Napoli
AC Milan vs Napoli: Time by State in the USA
ET: 3:45 PM
CT: 2:45 PM
MT: 1:45 PM
PT: 12:45 PM
How to watch AC Milan vs Napoli in the USA
This 2024/2025 Serie A game between AC Milan and Napoli will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo which offer a free trial. Other options are Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.