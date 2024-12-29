Trending topics:
Where to watch AC Milan vs Roma live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

AC Milan will face Roma in the Matchday 18 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the excitement, with full kickoff times and broadcast details provided here for both TV and streaming platforms.

AC Milan's Tammy Abraham
By Leonardo Herrera

AC Milan play against Roma in Matchday 18 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season, promising an exciting showdown. Fans in the United States can tune in live to catch all the action—check the broadcast and streaming details to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

The Serie A weekend’s most compelling clash features two storied rivals eager to stabilize their seasons and climb the standings. AC Milan, sitting on 26 points, are just two points off the cup qualification spots and five shy of a Champions League berth. With a game in hand and their Matchday 18 fixture approaching, the Rossoneri have a strong opportunity to gain momentum.

On the other side, Roma have distanced themselves from the relegation zone and are now aiming for a spot in European competition. Securing three points in this matchup will be crucial for both sides as they push to achieve their season ambitions.

When will the AC Milan vs Roma match be played?

AC Milan take on Roma in a Matchday 18 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Sunday, December 29. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

AC Milan vs Roma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs Roma in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between AC Milan and Roma will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+.

