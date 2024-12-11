Cristiano Ronaldo sets high expectations for Saudi Arabia hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup

This Wednesday, the Extraordinary FIFA Congress 2024 officially confirmed two major announcements for the world of soccer. First, the 2030 World Cup will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the inaugural tournament, with six countries acting as hosts. Then, Saudi Arabia was awarded the 2034 World Cup, and Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to express his excitement about the decision.

“2034 will be the best World Cup ever,” Ronaldo said in a video posted to his official X and Instagram accounts. “It’s amazing—the infrastructure, the stadiums, the conditions for the fans, and everything.” The forward highlighted Saudi Arabia’s strengths as a host country for the prestigious tournament.

Saudi Arabia has been steadily positioning itself as a global hub for sports and cultural events. Since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022, Ronaldo has seen firsthand the country’s rapid growth in this area.

“The country is unbelievable. The Saudis are very good people,” Cristiano said. “Every year, they host major events—football matches, boxing, entertainment. The future is very bright, in my opinion, and I’m proud to be part of this country’s success.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the 2nd goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Shabab v Al Nassr FC at Al-Shabab Club Stadium on October 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Soccer’s growth in Saudi Arabia

In the past two years, Saudi Arabia has transformed from a country with limited soccer tradition to one of the most prominent leagues in the world. This rapid evolution has been fueled by significant financial investments, enabling Saudi Pro League clubs to sign top-tier players who were excelling in Europe, including Ronaldo himself, Karim Benzema, and Neymar.

“The league has grown so fast in the last year. If you see the difference, it’s amazing,” Cristiano Ronaldo said. “You have seven or eight big clubs in the league now. That’s very difficult to beat.” He also pointed to the evolution of Saudi players. “The players are growing quickly. For example, my teammates and others teams— Saudis grow so fast and they are becoming better players.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

As Ronaldo approaches his 40th birthday, he is determined to participate in his sixth World Cup in 2026—a feat no player has yet accomplished. However, by the time the 2034 World Cup arrives in Saudi Arabia, he will be nearly 50 and long retired from professional soccer. “I will be here for sure to see the World Cup,” CR7 said in the same video, acknowledging that by then, his role will be very different.

But Ronaldo remains confident that he’ll still have a significant impact. “One or two of these kids we were with today will play in a World Cup,” he said, referring to a group of children he interacted with during the video shoot. “I believe that they will continue to grow, especially the female as well… We have to grow together. In everything. Not only the football, but in life, and I will motivate them to work hard and believe on that.”