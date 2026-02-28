Where to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona will receive Villarreal in a Matchday 26 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

With the La Liga title race entering its decisive stretch, Barcelona have surged into sole possession of first place with 61 points after defeating Levante and benefiting from Osasuna’s upset of Real Madrid, putting the Blaugrana in full control of their destiny.

But a massive challenge awaits as third-place Villarreal (51 points) look to crash the party and turn what has been shaping up as a two-team duel into a thrilling three-way fight, making this high-stakes showdown one fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Barcelona vs Villarreal match be played?

Barcelona face Villarreal on Saturday, February 28, for the Matchday 26 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Ayoze Perez of Villarreal – Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Villarreal in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.