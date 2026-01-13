Mike Tomlin makes something clear about his future with Steelers after 2026 NFL playoff elimination

Last night’s loss to the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium may have been more than just another defeat in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Another early playoff exit — the franchise’s seventh consecutive postseason elimination — has led many to seriously begin questioning Mike Tomlin’s future at the helm of the team.

Eventually, the question in the postgame press conference was unavoidable. That was when the head coach — still visibly stunned by what had unfolded over the course of the game — chose to sidestep any direct answer on whether this painful loss could ultimately define his future as head coach in Steel City.

“I’m not even in that mindset as I sit here tonight,” said Tomlin, when asked about approaching a decision on his future. “I’m more in the mindset of what transpired in this stadium and certainly what we did and didn’t do. Not a big-picture mentality as I sit here tonight.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, it will be a matter of seeing how the coming days unfold, as they will ultimately determine whether Mike Tomlin is staying in Pittsburgh or if his long tenure leading the Steelers will finally come to an end after many seasons at the helm.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement

What’s next for Aaron Rodgers?

Undoubtedly, following the 30–6 loss to the Texans, much of the attention has also shifted to what comes next for A-Rod. His age and physical condition have become central talking points, leading many to wonder whether the time has come for the future Hall of Famer to bring his storied career to an end.

Advertisement

see also When was the last time the Pittsburgh Steelers won a playoff game with Mike Tomlin?

During his postgame remarks to the media, Aaron Rodgers addressed his NFL future with the Steelers, though his response was anything but definitive. He hinted that he would not make any rushed, emotion-driven decisions, suggesting that the process would take some time before any final determination is made.