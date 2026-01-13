Nolan Arenado traded from Cardinals to Diamondbacks: What was his contract in St Louis?

The MLB offseason is still giving huge news every single day. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the St. Louis Cardinals are trading Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks. But what does that mean for the eight-time All-Star contract?

According to Ken Rosenthal and Nick Piecoro, Arenado is owed $42 million, and $31 million will be paid by the Cardinals, meaning the D-Backs will only pay $11 million for the third baseman.

This is a developing story…