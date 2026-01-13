Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Newcastle will face off against Manchester City in the first leg of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup semifinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

[Watch Newcastle vs Manchester City online in the US on Paramount+]

The Carabao Cup semifinals set the stage for a high-profile clash between familiar rivals, with a spot in the final on the line. Manchester City arrive in strong form, sitting second in the Premier League and chasing trophies across all competitions behind the firepower of Erling Haaland.

Facing the Citizens will be Newcastle, who continue to trend upward and have shown a proven ability to deliver in this tournament, making them a dangerous opponent despite entering as underdogs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Newcastle vs Manchester City match be played?

Newcastle take on Manchester City for the first leg of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup semifinals this Tuesday, January 13. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Joelinton of Newcastle United – Annabel Lee-Ellis/Getty Images

Advertisement

Newcastle vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Newcastle and Manchester City live in the USA on Paramount+.