Bo Bichette’s reported meeting with Phillies sparks uncertainty for NY Yankees and Blue Jays

MLB insiders recently reported that Bo Bichette had a meeting with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. According to New York Post‘s Jon Heyman, this meeting indeed took place, and its outcome is being closely monitored by both the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Heyman described the meeting as having “gone very well,” highlighting several factors that could be pivotal in Bichette’s decision-making process. “Bichette admires the ‘first-class’ organization,” Heyman noted on his X account. He also mentioned other positive aspects, including the team’s roster, the ballpark, connections to Don Mattingly, and the spring training proximity to Bichette’s home.

With these positive points, Bichette might be seriously considering joining the Phillies. However, contract negotiations will be crucial, especially as they face a considerable challenge in securing Bichette.

The results of this virtual meeting have introduced a measure of uncertainty for other franchises. The Yankees and Blue Jays now know that the Phillies have taken a significant step forward in their efforts to sign Bichette, and there is keen anticipation surrounding the next strategic moves of both organizations as they aim to acquire the 27-year-old talent.

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Phillies’ strategic considerations

To accommodate Bichette on their roster, Heyman has raised questions about the future of Alec Bohm and JT Realmuto, two Phillies players who have recently been the subject of speculation regarding their roles and how Bichette’s potential addition might impact them.

“Would the Phillies need to trade Bohm or opt for a different catcher than Realmuto?” Heyman queried following the meeting between the Phillies and Bichette. Given these dynamics, rumors are circulating that Philadelphia might conclude their offseason market moves if Bichette is signed.

Projected Phillies lineup with Bichette

Should Bichette join the Phillies, there remains a strong expectation from the fanbase concerning JT Realmuto, a player whom supporters are eager to see remain with the team next season.

Here is a projected lineup incorporating Bichette:

Kyle Schwarber DH Trea Turner SS Bryce Harper Bo Bichette 2B Adolis Garcia RF Bryson Stott 3B Brandon Marsh LF Johan Rojas CF Rafael Marchan C

