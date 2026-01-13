NY Yankees lose longtime teammate of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to NL West team

A veteran teammate of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and the rest of the New York Yankees is now heading in a new direction. As recently confirmed, Jonathan Loaisiga will be joining a club in the NL West ahead of the 2026 MLB season.

As reported by MLB insider Jorge Castillo, Loaisiga has signed a minor-league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The move was announced shortly before Nolan Arenado was traded from the Cardinals to the D-backs.

Only Stanton and Judge had been in the Bronx for longer than Loaisiga, who has donned the Pinstripes since the 2016 MLB campaign. As the 31-year-old steps into a new challenge, the Yankees bid farewell to a veteran presence in the clubhouse. Perhaps, Loaisiga’s departure is a sign of the winds of change blowing through Yankee Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How did Loaisiga become available?

Loaisiga has been around the Bronx Bombers for quite some time. Ahead of the 2025 MLB season, the right-handed pitcher signed a one-year contract worth $5 million, along with a $500,000 signing bonus. Under this deal, Loaisiga could become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in 2027, as New York had a team option in 2026.

Jonathan Loaisiga during a game with the NY Yankees

Advertisement

However, the Yankees declined to exercise their option, making Loaisiga an official free agent in MLB. Now, the Nicaraguan veteran is inked to a prove-it contract with the Diamondbacks, who are quietly becoming a threat in the NL West.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees exploring executive-level shakeup amid Cody Bellinger drama in MLB offseason

In the meantime

Last season, Loaisiga appeared in 30 games, posting a 0.2 WAR and a 4.25 ERA. He also allowed 34 hits, 15 runs, 14 earned runs, and a career-worst seven home runs. Loaisiga’s absence appears to be felt more deeply in the clubhouse than on the mound.

Advertisement

Instead, New York’s primary focus lies in re-signing Cody Bellinger—whom they are reportedly willing to offer a special contract clause—or, failing that, finding the right fit in free agency to fill the vacant spot in the outfield.