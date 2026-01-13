What happens if Manchester City win, tie or lose vs Newcastle today in 2026 EFL Cup semifinals?

Manchester City visit Newcastle at St. James’ Park for a crucial first-leg match of the 2026 EFL Cup semifinals, where they will aim to secure a solid advantage to move closer to the final at Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side enters the match in stellar form after crushing EFL League One side Exeter City 10-1 in the third round of the FA Cup. In the Premier League, it sits second with 43 points and is currently on a 12-match unbeaten streak.

As for Newcastle, Eddie Howe’s team arrives after a penalty shootout victory over Bournemouth following a dramatic 3-3 draw in regulation of the FA Cup. In the Premier League, it occupies sixth place with 32 points and is on a four-match unbeaten run.

What happens if Manchester City win vs Newcastle?

If Manchester City defeat Newcastle today at St. James’ Park, the Citizens will secure an advantage to take into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, February 4.

What happens if Manchester City and Newcastle tie?

If the match ends in a draw, that will be the aggregate score both teams take to the Etihad Stadium, where the finalist will be decided. In the event of a second draw in the return leg, the criteria will be different for that match.

What happens if Manchester City lose vs Newcastle?

If Newcastle manage to secure a home victory against Manchester City, Howe’s side will carry an advantage over their rivals when they determine who will be the finalist at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, February 4.