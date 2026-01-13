Travis Hunter’s key teammate sends strong message to Jaguars amid potential 2026 exit

The Jacksonville Jaguars could not make a deep run in the 2026 NFL playoffs. Now that their season has come to an end, a key teammate of Travis Hunter has addressed his future with the franchise as his contract expires this offseason.

Travis Hunter, who was unable to play for the Jaguars against the Buffalo Bills in the 2026 playoffs, remains one of the most important pieces of Jacksonville’s long-term plans. However, he is not the only offensive weapon whose future is now in question.

That player is Travis Etienne. With his contract officially expired and free agency approaching, the veteran running back has spoken about where he hopes to play in the 2026 NFL season.

Travis Etienne sends message to Jaguars ahead of free agency

The Jaguars enjoyed a strong 2025 NFL season. Although their run ended in the Wild Card round, the team showed clear signs of progress, giving fans hope that Jacksonville can build on that success moving forward.

Unfortunately, the roster could look very different next season, potentially putting those plans at risk. On offense, the Jaguars could lose a crucial teammate of both Travis Hunter and Trevor Lawrence.

Travis Etienne’s contract has now come to an end, making him one of the more intriguing running backs set to hit the free agency market. Despite the expected interest from teams around the league, Etienne made it clear that his preference is to remain in Jacksonville.

His comments send a strong message to the Jaguars’ front office: he wants to stay. In a post-game conference, Etienne said that it “would be crazy” if he had played his last game with the Jaguars in the loss against the Bills.

The Jaguars should prioritize re-signing Travis Etienne

According to Spotrac, Travis Etienne is projected to command a two-year, $13 million contract in free agency. Coming off a solid 2025 campaign, his production suggests he will be one of the more sought-after running backs available this offseason.

Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025.

After missing his rookie season in 2021 due to a foot injury, Etienne has been remarkably productive. He has rushed for over 1,000 yards in three of his four active seasons and has totaled 32 touchdowns during his career.

Those numbers highlight just how valuable Etienne has been to the Jaguars’ offense. With Trevor Lawrence and Travis Hunter forming the core of the unit, bringing Etienne back could be a key move in keeping Jacksonville competitive in 2026 and beyond.

