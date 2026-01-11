The Chicago Bears came from behind and stunned the Green Bay Packers in the 2026 Wild Card round. After his team was eliminated from the playoffs, Matt LaFleur has now addressed his future as head coach.

In a thrilling game, the Bears overcame an 18-point halftime deficit to defeat the Packers 27-31. Naturally, all eyes turned to Matt LaFleur, whose job security came into question after Green Bay failed to protect such a comfortable lead.

“Yeah, with all due respect to your question,” LaFleur said in press conference- “Now’s not the time for that. I mean, I’m just hurting for these guys. You know, I can only think about just what just happened, and there will be time for that.”

Nevertheless, he also unveiled that he desires to continue in the Packers despite this unfortunate exit from the 2026 playoffs. “It means everything to me. This is the greatest organization in the world, in my opinion.”

Matt LaFleur wants to continue, but do the Packers?

After the game, multiple NFL reports indicated that both Matt LaFleur and the Packers are currently trending toward continuing their partnership. However, prolonged silence during the offseason could increase uncertainty around the franchise.

Before the Wild Card round, reports surfaced suggesting the Packers—despite being a playoff team—could have interest in Kevin Stefanski. Now that Green Bay exited the postseason early, those rumors may gain traction.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, the Packers were viewed as legitimate contenders. Instead, they finished with a disappointing 9-7-1 record and were eliminated in the Wild Card round—results that clearly fall short of front-office expectations.

LaFleur has struggled to build the dominant team many expected in Green Bay. With notable coaching names such as John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski, and Mike McDaniel potentially available, the Packers could consider moving on rather than continuing to trust LaFleur after several underwhelming seasons.

Key mistakes

Against the Bears, the Packers scored 27 points but left seven more on the field due to two missed field goals and a missed extra point by Brandon McManus. Those missed opportunities could have provided Green Bay with a much safer cushion late in the game.

However, the loss cannot be pinned solely on McManus. On the final drive, with the Packers needing a touchdown to win, several receivers dropped catchable passes from Jordan Love. On the final play, a bad snap disrupted the timing, preventing Love from delivering the ball to the end zone under ideal conditions. Key mistakes that led to a nightmare for Green Bay.

