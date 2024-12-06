Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League

Where to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will visit Al Ittihad for the Matchday 13 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© IMAGO / Samuello Sports Images GhCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

By Leonardo Herrera

Al Ittihad will face off against Al Nassr for the Matchday 13 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League season in a high-stakes showdown. USA fans won’t have to miss a moment of the action, as the game will be accessible on TV broadcast networks and streaming services. Here’s everything you need to know to catch this clash live.

[Watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr online in the US on Fubo]

The Saudi Pro League is set for one of its most highly anticipated showdowns, as title contenders Al Nassr and Al Ittihad clash in a matchup brimming with star power and stakes. This isn’t just a battle between two of the league’s strongest teams—one sitting atop the standings and the other close behind—it’s a stage for a marquee duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Both players, legendary figures from their time together at Real Madrid, will face off in a game that promises to deliver high drama and elite talent. Fans around the globe are eagerly awaiting the chance to watch these two icons reignite their historic rivalry.

Advertisement

When will the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Ittihad take on Al Nassr for the Matchday 13 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League this Friday, December 6. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad – IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad – IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo loses MrBeast’s $1 million challenge in YouTube video

see also

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo loses MrBeast’s $1 million challenge in YouTube video

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a FuboOther options: FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

MLB Rumors: Yankees or Mets? The last play for free agent Juan Soto could shift
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees or Mets? The last play for free agent Juan Soto could shift

NFL News: Mike McCarthy's Cowboys may lose key weapon ahead of MNF vs Joe Burrow's Bengals
NFL

NFL News: Mike McCarthy's Cowboys may lose key weapon ahead of MNF vs Joe Burrow's Bengals

Jake Paul drops a bombshell by announcing unexpected opponent after beating Mike Tyson
Boxing

Jake Paul drops a bombshell by announcing unexpected opponent after beating Mike Tyson

NCAAF News: Utah State targets experienced college head coach to succeed interim Nate Dreiling
College Football

NCAAF News: Utah State targets experienced college head coach to succeed interim Nate Dreiling

Better Collective Logo