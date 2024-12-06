Where to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

Al Ittihad will face off against Al Nassr for the Matchday 13 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League season in a high-stakes showdown. USA fans won’t have to miss a moment of the action, as the game will be accessible on TV broadcast networks and streaming services. Here’s everything you need to know to catch this clash live.

[Watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr online in the US on Fubo]

The Saudi Pro League is set for one of its most highly anticipated showdowns, as title contenders Al Nassr and Al Ittihad clash in a matchup brimming with star power and stakes. This isn’t just a battle between two of the league’s strongest teams—one sitting atop the standings and the other close behind—it’s a stage for a marquee duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Both players, legendary figures from their time together at Real Madrid, will face off in a game that promises to deliver high drama and elite talent. Fans around the globe are eagerly awaiting the chance to watch these two icons reignite their historic rivalry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Ittihad take on Al Nassr for the Matchday 13 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League this Friday, December 6. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad – IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Advertisement

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

see also Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo loses MrBeast’s $1 million challenge in YouTube video

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.