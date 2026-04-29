Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr will square off with Al-Ahli in the Matchday 30 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli online in the US on Fubo]

The 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League title race is tightening, and standing leaders Al Nassr know there’s no margin for error in the matches to come as they lead the table with 76 points, five ahead of Al Hilal.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge, they now meet a dangerous Al Ahli side sitting third on 66 points with a game in hand and real title hopes. With pressure mounting and momentum at stake, this is a crucial clash you won’t want to miss.

Advertisement

When will the Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli match be played?

Al Nassr play against Al-Ahli for the Matchday 30 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Wednesday, April 29. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Franck Kessie of Al Ahli – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al-Ahli live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes and FOX One.