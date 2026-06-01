Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s locker room speech before Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League win

Cristiano Ronaldo, after years of searching for that title with Al Nassr, was finally able to achieve it after they became champions of the Saudi Pro League. This feat was secured following a 4-1 victory over Damac with a brace from CR7, who was precisely the one who delivered a few words before that important encounter.

Al Nassr revealed the video of the speech that Cristiano Ronaldo gave before the matchup on their social media platforms, where he assured the team that the trophy belonged to them. The veteran leader rallied his squad by stating, “Tonight is our night. Trust me, tonight is our night. We just need to be focus, no stupid things. And the rest, God bless us.”

Following those emotional words that transmitted the necessary confidence of an experienced captain to win, the video shows how the entire squad gathered together and united for one final shout of strength before heading out onto the field. This powerful moment demonstrated the deep connection shared among the players before their big win.

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Ronaldo’s memorable moments this season, along with Al Nassr

He did not make it three straight golden boots, but his season brimmed with moments. A penalty fourteen minutes into stoppage time beat Al Fayha, an overhead against Al Khaleej wowed, and a burst of 12 goals over nine games set the pace. A header in a 2-0 win over Al Ahli steadied the charge, and then a poacher’s finish at Al Shabab brought 100 RSL goals in 105 games, making him only the third to do so in the Saudi Pro League era.

“Trust me, Tonight is our night! ”

Said it, did it ✅https://t.co/vbPYwv2lW4 pic.twitter.com/qAJue6H0Wo — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) June 1, 2026

Jorge Jesus guided a cast that clicked perfectly during the season. Joao Felix produced 33 goal contributions and was named the 2025 to 2026 SPL Player of the Season, and a backline of Martinez, Mohamed Simakan, Abdulelah Al Amri, and Bento made Al Nassr tough to beat in 30 of 34 matches. Cristiano Ronaldo will remember this season in his heart.

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Following his first Saudi Pro League triumph, the Portuguese forward took to social media to send a heartfelt message to all the fans. “Nassrawis… what a season. From day one, we knew what we wanted and what it would take to get there. We worked, fought and gave everything in every training and every game. It wasn’t an easy road, but we did it together. Thank you for believing in us and standing by our side every step of the way,” CR7 stated via X.

What is next for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has the 2026 World Cup ahead of him, where he is already in the Portugal camp preparing to fight for one of the few titles he is missing. He arrives in such a great form that even Roberto Martinez praised him for his physical condition and longevity.

Furthermore, the historic night also brought him closer to the mythical four-digit milestone, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after scoring a brace and reaching 973 goals in his career. Subsequently, he returned to Al Nassr to fulfill his current contract, which officially concludes in June of 2027.

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After signing a lucrative two-year extension last summer, which consolidates him as the highest-paid athlete in the world, the 41-year-old icon remains totally committed to the Saudi project. He shows no signs of slowing down after successfully securing his first Saudi Pro League title.