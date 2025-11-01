Trending topics:
Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

CR7’s Al Nassr will receive Al Feiha for the Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Al Nassr will face off against Al Feiha in the Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha online in the US on Fubo]

Al Nassr enter their next test looking every bit like the team to beat in the Saudi Pro League. After opening the season with six straight victories, Cristiano Ronaldo and company sit alone at the top of the standings, determined to end years of falling just short of the title.

Their quest for a seventh consecutive win pits them against Al Feiha, a side battling inconsistency and stuck in mid-table with eight points. A loss could drag Al Feiha dangerously close to the lower ranks, adding extra urgency as they prepare to challenge the league’s hottest team.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Feiha match be played?

Al Nassr will take on Al Feiha for the Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, November 1. The action is set to kick off at 1:30 PM (ET).

Al Nassr vs Al Feiha: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:30 PM
CT: 12:30 PM
MT: 11:30 AM
PT: 10:30 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Feiha live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: DirecTV Stream, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes.

Better Collective Logo