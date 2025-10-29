MLS updates 2025 salary guide: How much does Messi make at Inter Miami compared to Ronaldo at Al Nassr?

The MLS Players Association (MPA) has released its updated 2025 salary guide, a publication that has inevitably led many fans to ask how Lionel Messi’s earnings at Inter Miami stack up against the astronomical salary of his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, at Al Nassr.

Since his arrival in 2023, Lionel Messi has consistently held the top spot in the MLS salary rankings. According to the latest MPA report, the Argentine captain of Inter Miami has a guaranteed compensation of $20,446,667, far exceeding Son Heung-Min, who sits in second place with $11,152,852.

It is important to note that these figures only include player salary, marketing bonuses, and agent commissions, and do not factor in additional income from partnerships with the club, its subsidiaries, or performance bonuses.

However, Messi’s lucrative MLS income doesn’t even come close to what his long-time rival commands in Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo commands a shocking $232,059,000 annual salary, according to Sky Sports, following his contract extension with Al Nassr through 2027, making him the highest-paid player in soccer history.

In addition to the massive guaranteed salary, the Portuguese star also holds a 15% share of Al Nassr, and his total compensation could climb up to $278,486,400 if he meets certain performance bonuses outlined in his contract.

CR7 reaches billionaire status

Ronaldo’s financial expansion since his 2022 move to Saudi Arabia is historic. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s wealthiest individuals, the Portuguese star has become the first soccer player in history to officially reach billionaire status.

The valuation, which includes professional earnings (from his stints at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus), along with investments and endorsements, estimates Ronaldo’s total net worth at $1.4 billion.

In comparison to his eternal rival, the report notes that Messi has earned more than $600 million in pre-tax salary over the course of his career, spanning his time with Barcelona and Inter Miami.

