Trending topics:
soccer

MLS updates 2025 salary guide: How much does Messi make at Inter Miami compared to Ronaldo at Al Nassr?

The MLS Players Association has updated the 2025 salary guide, leading many fans to question how Lionel Messi’s earnings at Inter Miami compare to Cristiano Ronaldo’s compensation at Al Nassr.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

The MLS Players Association (MPA) has released its updated 2025 salary guide, a publication that has inevitably led many fans to ask how Lionel Messi’s earnings at Inter Miami stack up against the astronomical salary of his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, at Al Nassr.

Since his arrival in 2023, Lionel Messi has consistently held the top spot in the MLS salary rankings. According to the latest MPA report, the Argentine captain of Inter Miami has a guaranteed compensation of $20,446,667, far exceeding Son Heung-Min, who sits in second place with $11,152,852.

It is important to note that these figures only include player salary, marketing bonuses, and agent commissions, and do not factor in additional income from partnerships with the club, its subsidiaries, or performance bonuses.

Advertisement

However, Messi’s lucrative MLS income doesn’t even come close to what his long-time rival commands in Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo commands a shocking $232,059,000 annual salary, according to Sky Sports, following his contract extension with Al Nassr through 2027, making him the highest-paid player in soccer history.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

In addition to the massive guaranteed salary, the Portuguese star also holds a 15% share of Al Nassr, and his total compensation could climb up to $278,486,400 if he meets certain performance bonuses outlined in his contract.

Ronaldo still trophyless with Al Nassr after King’s Cup exit: How many titles has Messi won with Inter Miami?

see also

Ronaldo still trophyless with Al Nassr after King’s Cup exit: How many titles has Messi won with Inter Miami?

CR7 reaches billionaire status

Ronaldo’s financial expansion since his 2022 move to Saudi Arabia is historic. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s wealthiest individuals, the Portuguese star has become the first soccer player in history to officially reach billionaire status.

Advertisement

The valuation, which includes professional earnings (from his stints at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus), along with investments and endorsements, estimates Ronaldo’s total net worth at $1.4 billion.

In comparison to his eternal rival, the report notes that Messi has earned more than $600 million in pre-tax salary over the course of his career, spanning his time with Barcelona and Inter Miami.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Ronaldo still trophyless with Al Nassr after King’s Cup exit: How many titles has Messi won with Inter Miami?
Soccer

Ronaldo still trophyless with Al Nassr after King’s Cup exit: How many titles has Messi won with Inter Miami?

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after Al Nassr’s King’s Cup loss to Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after Al Nassr’s King’s Cup loss to Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad

Mbappe misses penalty for Real Madrid vs Barcelona: How many have Messi, Ronaldo failed to score in a Clasico?
Soccer

Mbappe misses penalty for Real Madrid vs Barcelona: How many have Messi, Ronaldo failed to score in a Clasico?

Marchand’s Panthers and Kane’s Red Wings reportedly turn down upset forward on the market
NHL

Marchand’s Panthers and Kane’s Red Wings reportedly turn down upset forward on the market

Better Collective Logo