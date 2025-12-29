Trending topics:
Where to watch Angola vs Egypt live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Angola will take on Egypt for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Mohamed Salah of Egypt
© Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Egypt

Angola and Egypt will face each other in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Angola vs Egypt online in the US on Fubo]

Group B’s final standings at the Africa Cup of Nations will be decided in a matchup with clear stakes on both sides. Egypt is already through after two wins but remains locked in on claiming first place, which can be secured with another victory.

However, Mohamed Salah’s side will not have an easy game since their rivals will be Angola, who arrives with no margin for error, needing a win and favorable results elsewhere to keep its hopes of advancing alive.

When will the Angola vs Egypt match be played?

Angola play against Egypt for the Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stage this Monday, December 29. The action is set to kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Angola vs Egypt: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM
CT: 10:00 AM
MT: 9:00 AM
PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Angola vs Egypt in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Angola and Egypt live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS Connect and beIN SPORTS en Español.

Leonardo Herrera
