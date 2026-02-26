Is Kawhi Leonard playing today, February 26, for Clippers vs Timberwolves?

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a matchup that promises a high level of basketball during the NBA regular season; however, concern surrounds the possible absence of one of the biggest stars, as questions remain about whether Kawhi Leonard will play.

Leonard is out tonight due to injury, as the Clippers announced that he is dealing with left ankle soreness. Leonard most recently played on Feb. 22 against the Orlando Magic, which was the last game the Clippers played, logging 33 minutes while recording 37 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Leonard was unable to shed his questionable tag for this contest and remains day to day. The Clippers begin a back-to-back set Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, making roster management a key factor, while Bennedict Mathurin and Jordan Miller are expected to see expanded roles Thursday.

Leonard’s numbers this season

Without any doubt, Leonard has been the Clippers’ top performer this season, consistently proving that when he stays healthy, he remains one of the league’s elite players, delivering performances reminiscent of his prime years.

For the NBA season, Leonard is averaging 28.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 38.1% from three-point range and 90.5% from the free-throw line, numbers that reflect his continued impact and competitive drive.

How the Timberwolves arrive

Anthony Edwards has been on an outstanding run since winning the All-Star Game MVP, averaging 34 points across his last three contests, including a 34-point performance in Tuesday’s 124 to 121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, as the Clippers look to counter with their own star presence.

The Timberwolves enter the matchup with the NBA’s third-ranked scoring offense at 119.6 points per game, led by Edwards at 29.6 points per contest. On Feb. 8, a healthy Leonard powered the Clippers to a 115-96 victory over the Timberwolves with a dominant 41-point performance.