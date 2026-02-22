Where to watch Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano

Brazil U20 play against Argentina U20 for the Matchday 3 of the 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano final stage. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

The South American showdown between Argentina U20 and Brazil U20 returns with major stakes attached. Argentina are still reeling after a costly loss to Ecuador U20 that all but derailed their title hopes, shifting their focus toward climbing as high as possible in the standings.

Meanwhile, Brazil enter in top form with two wins from two matches, firmly in the championship hunt and sitting near the top of the table. With pride and positioning on the line, expect a high-intensity clash between two historic rivals.

When will the Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 match be played?

Brazil U20 face Argentina U20 in the Matchday 3 of the 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano final stage this Sunday, February 22, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM (ET).

Argentina flag flies – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 in the USA

Catch this 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano clash between Brazil U20 and Argentina U20 live in the United States on ViX.