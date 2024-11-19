Where to watch Argentina vs Peru live for free in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina will host Peru in a Matchday 12 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Here's how fans in the USA can watch the action live, with options available on both TV and streaming platforms.

Argentina and Peru will face each other on Matchday 12 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

Argentina suffered a 2-1 defeat to Paraguay in their latest World Cup qualifier, marking their second loss in the campaign. Despite the setback, Lionel Messi and his squad remain at the top of the standings, though they now face pressure from several teams closing in on them.

The Albiceleste will look to bounce back with a crucial home win against Peru, who are coming off a disappointing draw with bottom-placed Chile. While Argentina enter as the heavy favorite, Peru will be determined to pull off an upset and claim valuable points on the road in Buenos Aires.

When will the Argentina vs Peru match be played?

Argentina take on Peru this Tuesday, November 19, for Matchday 12 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Argentina vs Peru: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Peru in the USA

The Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Argentina and Peru will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo (free trial). Other options: Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, ViX.