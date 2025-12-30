Where to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Arsenal will square off against Aston Villa in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa online in the US on Peacock]

Matchday 19 puts the spotlight on a heavyweight battle with major title implications, as table-topping Arsenal welcome a red-hot Aston Villa squad in what stands out as the weekend’s premier matchup.

The Gunners know there’s no room for complacency with the race tightening behind them, while Villa arrive full of confidence, eyeing a statement result that could shake up the standings and intensify the chase for first place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Aston Villa match be played?

Arsenal play against Aston Villa this Tuesday, December 30, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 19. Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM (ET).

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa – Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa in the USA on Peacock. Other options: NBCSN.